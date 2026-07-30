Kirti Kulhari Falls Victim To Alleged Credit Card Fraud; Rs 2.44 Lakh Spent On Foreign Transactions, Mumbai Police Launch Probe

Cyber fraud continues to target people across India, and celebrities are proving to be no exception. Actor Kirti Kulhari, known for films such as Uri: The Surgical Strike and Mission Mangal, has reportedly fallen victim to an alleged credit card scam after fraudsters used her card details to make unauthorised international transactions worth nearly Rs 2.44 lakh.

The Amboli Police in Mumbai have registered a case against unknown individuals and launched an investigation into the suspected cyber fraud.

How was Kirti Kulhari’s credit card allegedly misused?

According to reports, the incident took place on the night of July 24 while Kirti was travelling to a multiplex in Andheri West to watch a film. During the journey, she received a bank notification alerting her to an international transaction that she had not authorised. The message reportedly showed a payment of US$2,525 made to Aeromexico Airlines using her credit card.

Alarmed by the notification, the actor immediately contacted her bank’s customer support. A review of her account allegedly revealed four separate international transactions, bringing the total unauthorised amount to approximately Rs 2.44 lakh. The bank promptly blocked the card to prevent any further misuse.

Police suspect a digital compromise

Investigators say Kirti had not shared her card PIN, OTP or banking credentials with anyone, leading police to suspect that her card information may have been obtained through technical means rather than physical theft.

Officials are examining multiple possibilities, including whether the card details were compromised through an online payment gateway, a digital platform, malware or another cyber vulnerability. Investigators are analysing transaction records and digital trails while cybercrime experts assist in identifying those responsible. The investigation remains ongoing.

Why are card scams becoming more common?

Financial fraud involving credit and debit cards has become increasingly common in India, with cybercriminals using techniques such as phishing emails, fake payment links, card skimming, data breaches and malicious software to steal sensitive financial information.

Cybersecurity experts advise cardholders to enable instant transaction alerts, avoid saving card details on unfamiliar websites, regularly monitor bank statements and report suspicious activity immediately to both their bank and the police.

What’s next for Kirti Kulhari?

On the professional front, Kirti recently announced that she has wrapped filming on her first feature as a producer, describing the project as a significant milestone in her career. She is widely recognised for her performances in Mission Mangal, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Criminal Justice, Human and Four More Shots Please!.

Earlier this year, the actor also made her relationship with actor Rajeev Siddhartha, her Four More Shots Please! co-star, Instagram official.