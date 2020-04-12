Kirti Kulhari shares her happiness on the second season of Four More Shots Please, reveals it will be more colourful and universal.

After entertaining the audience with the first season, its time for the second season of the most anticipated web series Four More Shots Please! which follows the story of four women who want to live, love and discover life with their own sets of terms of conditions with of course the double dose of friendship. Recently, while interacting with Kirti Kulhari, which is among the leading ladies in the web series, revealed about her excitement for season 2 which is releasing on April 17.

She added that she saw the trailer some days back and totally loved and it and she hopes that people love it just as they did in the first season. She added that this time it is all outdoor as the girls will be exploring Istanbul, Udaipur, and Turkey and appear to be much more entertaining and sassier than before. She added that shooting outdoor no doubt added the production cost but eventually, it made it more colourful this time.

She also discussed certain complaints from some of her fans saying that the girls from tier 2 and tier 3 cities will not be able to connect well with this season. Considering all these doubts, Kirti Kulhari revealed that though it is a miss-match to connect with South Mumbai girls, the theme is very universal and filled with emotions that will surely hit the right chord of the audience.

Watch Four More Shots Please season 2 trailer here—

She added that though the life of the girls is different, the basic essence which is the feeling remains the same. Talking about her quarantine time, she added that she is currently watching a lot of movies and is having a fun time at home. She revealed that she has watched Drive, 1922, Eat Pray Love and also has a long list of downloaded films on her computer.

