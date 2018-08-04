Kishore Kumar 89th birth anniversary: Fans all over the country are extending their heartfelt tribute to legendary singer, actor, lyricist, composer, director and screenwriter Kishore Kumar on his 89th birth anniversary. From touching hearts with his soulful songs to lighting up the screen with his screen presence, Kishore Kumar is of the greatest legends of Indian Film Industry.

From mesmerising his fans with iconic songs like Roop Tera Mastana, Saagar Kinare, Zindagi Ek Safar, Mere Dil Mein Aaj to Inteha Ho Gayi to spreading his magic on almost 87 Hindi films like Chalti Ka Naam Gaadhi and Half Ticket, Kishore Kumar is one of the greatest legends Indian Film Industry has ever witnessed. Be it Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Gujarati, Kannada, Bhojpuri to Urdu, Kishore Da’s passion for music reflected in his vast body of work that spanned across languages.

On the occasion of his 87th birth anniversary, Fans all across the country remembered the legendary playback singer, actor, lyricist, composer, director and screenwriters and poured out their love and respect. National Film Archive of India posted their heartfelt wishes on their official Twitter handle and tweeted that Kishore Da was one of the greatest singers and excelled in various walks of filmmaking.

Legendary personality in #Indian cinema #KishoreKumar was born #OnThisDay. One of the greatest singers, he excelled in the various walks of filmmaking- acting, directing, writing & composing. Singing in diverse styles, he left a lasting impact with his vigorous style of singing. pic.twitter.com/YqfF83JOJn — NFAI (@NFAIOfficial) August 4, 2018

The official Twitter account of Congress remembered the legendary singer. Sharing a song of the singer, they stated that through this song they want to spread the message that may love triumph irrespective of one’s identity. RJ Alok wrote on his Twitter account that there is an immortal soul of Kishore Kumar around us as he present in every music lover’s heart. Be it Happiness, sadness or excitement, all these emotions reflected in one person’s voice.

We remember Bollywood's legendary singer, widely loved across generations, #KishoreKumar, on his birth anniversary.

Through this song, we spread the message, that may love triumph, irrespective of one's individual identity. pic.twitter.com/cscqa15efB — Congress (@INCIndia) August 4, 2018

For me ..there is immortal soul of Kishore Dada around us .. Kishore har Sunkaar ke Dil mein bastey Hain ..

Happiness, Sadness, Excitement.. all moods in one person's voice .. that's Kishore Dada …

'No शोर ..Only किशोर '

Happy Birthday #KishoreKumar ❣️⭐👏 #RjAlok pic.twitter.com/3sUKrIKfUL — RJ ALOK (@OYERJALOK) August 4, 2018

While Bollywood singer Daler Mehendi paid a heartfelt tribute to the multitalented personality and remembered the iconic star on his birthday. He added that he lives forever.

Remembering the iconic Star #KishoreKumar on his birthday. Saluting the Maverick Singer, Actor, Musician, Music Director, Film Director and a performer par excellence. You live forever 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ewceCDKSGa — Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) August 4, 2018

Here’s how Twitterati remembered the legendary personality of Indian cinema:

#KishoreKumar was my first introduction to a mad, inspirational versatility. His personality is defined by a duality: Of a singer of heartbreaking, romantic melodies and a madcap, eccentric comic actor. He continues to fascinate.#kishoreda #किशोर_कुमार — SanghiLiveWire (@SanghiLiveWire) August 4, 2018

Even today, every party is incomplete without "Paan Banaras Waala" track 😍#KishoreKumar — harsh v/s world (@SmilingLadka) August 4, 2018

One of the most remarkable artists to walk on our land, #KishoreKumar, entertainer extraordinaire as a singer, composer, musician, comedian, actor, and what not. On his birth anniversary, I would like to pay my tribute to the nation's beloved 'Kishore Da'. pic.twitter.com/GDKNm3Ofsl — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) August 4, 2018

the greatest singer in Bollywood of all time.. still ruling our hearts with his mesmerizing voice, a heart of gold.. remembering #KishoreKumar on his birthday who has given us thousands of beautiful songs, still sound so fresh. forever alive in our hearts. ❤ pic.twitter.com/uOHilN46Kf — 🌙️ (@zjmsreign) August 4, 2018

There’s no one like #KishoreKumar! 🙏🏻 Remembering the actor on his birth anniversary. Some of my favourite songs of his …. #EkLadkiBheegiBhaagiSi, #YehShaamMastani, #RoopTeraMastana, #OMereDilKeChain and the list is never ending ❤️❤️ — Filmykiida (@filmykiidapage) August 4, 2018

Remembering the golden voice of Indian Cinema, the versatile singer, composer, actor and unforgettable Legend #KishoreKumar on his birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/I7FGcbTu80 — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) August 4, 2018

Remembering one of India’s greatest playback singers, the one and only #KishoreKumar on his birth anniversary. He enthralled several generations across South Asia with his captivating songs. pic.twitter.com/Lj4eQC70LW — Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) August 4, 2018

Paying tribute to the legendary singer, a fearless warrior & a champion of truth 🙏🏻 God doesn’t make Legends like #KishoreKumar anymore! RT until this articles reaches @INCIndia & @RahulGandhi who call themselves supporter of Freedom of Expressionhttps://t.co/LNaSUXwaBA — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) August 4, 2018

Remembering Kishore kumar, legendary singer & actor who stood up for his beliefs.Kishore Da’s denial to endorse then PM Indira Gandhi’s 20 Point programme led to his ban on Vividh Bharti & All India Radio during the Emergency period of 1975-1977.#KishoreKumar#SaturdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/6Sy3Ougk3E — Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) August 4, 2018

My heartfelt tribute to this legendary actor, director, music composer & playback singer #KishoreKumar on his 89th birth anniversary.. 🙏💐#HappyBirthdayKishoreKumar 🎂🎼 স্বরণে কিশোর কুমার.. pic.twitter.com/WbQmGOKO5H — Surajit Halder (@mesurajithalder) August 4, 2018

"Chalte Chalte

Mere Yeh Geet Yaad Rakhna

Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna

Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna" 🎶🎶 There is no voice like you existing in any form anywhere in the world. Duniya ke shor mein ek hi Kishore hai! Happy 89th Birthday Kishore Kumar! 🎂🎉#KishoreKumar #Legend pic.twitter.com/KOUZmj4c0M — ❤ⱽᶦʳᵃᵗᶦᵃⁿADI🇮🇳❤ (@Aditya_k168) August 4, 2018

