From mesmerising his fans with iconic songs like Roop Tera Mastana, Saagar Kinare, Zindagi Ek Safar, Mere  Dil Mein Aaj to Inteha Ho Gayi to spreading his magic on almost 87 Hindi films like Chalti Ka Naam Gaadhi and Half Ticket, Kishore Kumar is one of the greatest legends Indian Film Industry has ever witnessed. Be it Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Gujarati, Kannada, Bhojpuri to Urdu, Kishore Da’s passion for music reflected in his vast body of work that spanned across languages.

On the occasion of his 87th birth anniversary, Fans all across the country remembered the legendary playback singer, actor, lyricist, composer, director and screenwriters and poured out their love and respect. National Film Archive of India posted their heartfelt wishes on their official Twitter handle and tweeted that Kishore Da was one of the greatest singers and excelled in various walks of filmmaking.

 The official Twitter account of Congress remembered the legendary singer. Sharing a song of the singer, they stated that through this song they want to spread the message that may love triumph irrespective of one’s identity. RJ Alok wrote on his Twitter account that there is an immortal soul of Kishore Kumar around us as he present in every music lover’s heart. Be it Happiness, sadness or excitement, all these emotions reflected in one person’s voice.

While Bollywood singer Daler Mehendi paid a heartfelt tribute to the multitalented personality and remembered the iconic star on his birthday. He added that he lives forever.

Here’s how Twitterati remembered the legendary personality of Indian cinema:

 

