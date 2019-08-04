Kishore Kumar 90th birth anniversary: Legendary singer Kishore Kumar who gave some memorable song to cherish for years has 90th birth anniversary. From recording Khaiyke Paan Benaras Wala to Yeh Shaam Mastani, the actor, singer had voiced for several soulful songs in studios.

Kishore Kumar 90th birth anniversary: Iconic singer Kishore Kumar who voiced for various veteran actors such as Rajesh Khanna and Dev Anand gave memorable and evergreen songs during the golden era of cinema. From his yodelling to give expression in his songs to sing powerfully capturing emotional melodies, the singer provided us a list of soulful songs which are still remembered. Belonged to a Bengali family in Madhya Pradesh he had elders brothers namely Ashok Kumar and Anoop Kumar.

We bring you some of the pictures on the 90th birth anniversary of Kishore Kumar which were clicked with the veteran actors like Dev Anand, Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, RD Burman, Md Rafi, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhonsle, Satyajit Ray, and many legendary actors.

Ashok Kumar and Anoop Kumar also counted among one of the renowned names in the industry. His voice is still known as the incomparable voice which had given us countless songs for years to cherish. Among several unknown facts, not many of us know singer Kishore Kumar was not a trained singer. He didn’t know any of the raags. In a 1985 interview with Pritesh Nandy, Kishore Kumar quoted and asked, What’s wrong with making friends with trees?

As a multilingual Kishore Kumar can sing as many as 10 Indian languages including Bengali, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Assamese, Malayalam, Oriya, and Kannada.

Songs such as Khaiyke Paan Benaras Wala, Iss Mod Se Jaatey Hain, Yeh Shaam Mastani, and Tum Aa Gaye Ho has time and again showed his talent in singing despite of professional training in classical music.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App