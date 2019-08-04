Happy Birthday Kishore Kumar: From Amitabh Bachchan to Mamata Banerjee, people from across the country are remembering the legendary singer on his 90th birth anniversary.

Happy Birthday Kishore Kumar: Abhas Kumar Ganguly aka Kishore Kumar has indeed blessed the Bollywood industry with some of the most timeless melodies. Even now, after all these years, Kishore Kumar’s diverse tracklist is an escape from the tiring jobs and difficult situations of life. Undoubtedly, there is always a Kishore Kumar song to your different moods. There are romantic numbers, soft numbers and peppy too; Kishore Kumar never shied away from experimenting with different compositions and that what made him one of the legendary singers of his time. Apart from being an exemplary singer, Kishore Kumar was also a music director, lyricist, film story writer, film director, producer and screenwriter.

Today, on his 90th birth anniversary, the entire country is remembering Kishore Kumar with heavy hearts. He blessed every individual with a special song that they can relate to them. Along with billions of people from across the globe, several Bollywood A-listers have poured in wishes for Kishore Kumar on his 90th birthday. Amitabh Bachchan was one of the actors to wish him on his birthday. ever since morning, Twitter is pouring in wishes for one of the most critically-acclaimed artists.

#JamesHetfield and #KishoreKumar, two of the greatest of all time, both huge influences, both born on this day. Thanks for the music, gents. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/wVoeuaqzrh — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) August 4, 2019

T 3246 -🙏🙏🙏🙏

4th Aug -Kishore Kumar’s Birth Anniversary… sang in more than 51 films , 130 songs, in more then 60 films that i acted in. 3 (out of 8) Best Male Playback Singer awards were songs he sang for me ! pic.twitter.com/bDznRRAlr1 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 3, 2019

Dear #KishoreKumar, thank you for leaving behind a cherishable legacy.

Let’s remember this singing legend through a few of his many songs:https://t.co/27yFKpJSmc 🎶🎵🎼#HappyBirthdayKishoreDa pic.twitter.com/FwxC9bfShD — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) August 4, 2019

Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana… Fondly remembering Kishore Kumar, legendary singer, on his birth anniversary কিংবদন্তী সঙ্গীতশিল্পী কিশোর কুমারকে তাঁর জন্মবার্ষিকীতে প্রণাম pic.twitter.com/Z1m6d7PIU8 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 4, 2019

Born in Khandwa, Central Provinces (now in Madhya Pradesh), Kishore Kumar sang in many Indian languages including Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Gujarati, Kannada, Bhojpuri, Malayalam and Urdu. He won 8 Filmfare Awards for Best Male Playback Singer and holds the record for winning the most Filmfare Awards in that category.

