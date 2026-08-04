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Home > Entertainment News > Kishore Kumar Birthday Special: From Actor To Playback Legend, How He Became Bollywood’s Most Unforgettable Voice

Kishore Kumar Birthday Special: From Actor To Playback Legend, How He Became Bollywood’s Most Unforgettable Voice

Kishore Kumar began his journey in Bollywood hoping to become an actor, but a chance musical partnership and a voice unlike any other eventually transformed him into one of Indian cinema’s most enduring playback legends.

Kishore Kumar (Photo: X)
Kishore Kumar (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-08-04 11:53 IST

Kishore Kumar was never easy to define. He was an actor who wanted to sing, a singer who loved acting, and an artist who also wrote, composed, produced and directed films. Yet decades after his death, it is his unmistakable voice that continues to occupy a special place in Hindi cinema.

Born Abhas Kumar Ganguly on August 4, 1929, in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, Kishore was the youngest of four siblings, including actor Ashok Kumar. He initially entered the Bombay film industry with acting ambitions and began his career as a chorus singer at Bombay Talkies. His first screen appearance came in Shikari, his brother’s 1946 film.

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How Did Kishore Kumar Find His Voice In Bollywood?

Kishore’s transition from aspiring actor to playback singer was shaped significantly by composer S.D. Burman. Burman recognised something distinctive in his voice and encouraged him to develop a singing style of his own rather than imitate the legendary K.L. Saigal, whom Kishore admired. Their collaboration produced songs across films including Munimji, Taxi Driver, Funtoosh and Jewel Thief.

But the real turning point arrived with Aradhana in 1969.

How ‘Aradhana’ Changed Kishore Kumar’s Career

The Rajesh Khanna-Sharmila Tagore starrer transformed Kishore into a major playback sensation. Songs such as Mere Sapno Ki Rani and Roop Tera Mastana became cultural landmarks, while the latter earned him his first Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Singer.

The success also established the iconic Kishore Kumar-Rajesh Khanna combination, with songs from films such as Kati Patang, Mere Jeevan Saathi and Amar Prem further cementing his position as one of Hindi cinema’s defining voices.

Why Is Kishore Kumar Still Irreplaceable?

Kishore’s appeal lay in his extraordinary versatility. He could move effortlessly from romance and heartbreak to comedy, melancholy and exuberance, while his distinctive yodelling and ability to bring personality into a song made him instantly recognisable. His legacy is also reflected in the numbers. Kishore Kumar won eight Filmfare Awards for Best Male Playback Singer, a record that continues to stand. His wins included songs such as Dil Aisa Kisine Mera Toda, O Khaike Paan Banaraswala, Pag Ghungroo Bandh and Saagar Kinare.

Kishore Kumar died in October 1987 at the age of 58. But his voice never really left Bollywood. From old radio favourites to playlists of younger generations, Kishore Da continues to sound less like a voice from another era and more like an artist who somehow belongs to every era.

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Kishore Kumar Birthday Special: From Actor To Playback Legend, How He Became Bollywood’s Most Unforgettable Voice
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Kishore Kumar Birthday Special: From Actor To Playback Legend, How He Became Bollywood’s Most Unforgettable Voice

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Kishore Kumar Birthday Special: From Actor To Playback Legend, How He Became Bollywood’s Most Unforgettable Voice
Kishore Kumar Birthday Special: From Actor To Playback Legend, How He Became Bollywood’s Most Unforgettable Voice
Kishore Kumar Birthday Special: From Actor To Playback Legend, How He Became Bollywood’s Most Unforgettable Voice
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