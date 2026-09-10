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Home > Entertainment News > ‘Kiss Karni Padegi…’: Aishwarya Sharma Recalls Producer’s Shocking Demand, Reveals What Happened When She Refused

‘Kiss Karni Padegi…’: Aishwarya Sharma Recalls Producer’s Shocking Demand, Reveals What Happened When She Refused

Aishwarya Sharma has opened up about an early casting couch experience, recalling how a producer allegedly tried to kiss her and warned that she would not find work if she refused to “compromise”. The actress said she walked away rather than give in to the pressure.

Aishwarya Sharma
Aishwarya Sharma

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-09-10 10:37 IST

Television actress Aishwarya Sharma has spoken candidly about one of the most uncomfortable experiences she faced while trying to find work in the entertainment industry. In a recent conversation with actress Hiba Nawab, Sharma recalled an alleged casting couch incident from the early days of her career, saying a producer tried to cross a physical boundary and later warned her that refusing him could cost her work.

The actress, who became a household name as Patralekha in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, said the incident happened before she had even properly entered the industry. Her account adds to the conversations around the pressure and exploitation that aspiring actors can face while trying to secure their first opportunities.

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Aishwarya Sharma recalls producer allegedly trying to kiss her

Speaking about the incident, Sharma said she had been called by a producer for a meeting. What began as a professional interaction allegedly took an uncomfortable turn when he tried to kiss her. According to Sharma, she immediately refused. She recalled the producer telling her that she did not understand how women got work in the industry and suggesting that she would not get opportunities if she did not agree to his demands. Sharma said she did not back down. Instead, she confronted him and left the situation.

The actress has previously spoken about facing a similar experience during her early struggle in Mumbai. In a 2025 interview with Navbharat Times, she described being called to a car near Lokhandwala, where a producer allegedly touched her hair and told her that she would have to “compromise” to get work. She said she became frightened, got out of the car and ran away before calling her father.

Aishwarya says such people can be difficult to identify

Sharma also pointed out that experiences like these can be particularly disturbing because the person involved may initially appear completely professional.

She said people who behave this way can be “very clever” and may carefully plan how they approach aspiring actors. For newcomers trying to establish themselves, recognising the difference between a genuine professional opportunity and an exploitative situation can be difficult. Her comments also highlight a long-running concern within the entertainment industry, where casting couch allegations have periodically emerged across film and television.

From early struggle to television success

Aishwarya Sharma eventually found her breakthrough with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, where she played Patralekha. The role brought her widespread recognition and established her as a familiar face on Indian television. She later participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and Bigg Boss 17, expanding her presence beyond scripted television. Her journey has therefore gone from struggling for auditions and facing difficult early experiences to becoming a recognised television personality.

Sharma’s latest account is another reminder that behind the glamour of the entertainment industry, newcomers can encounter uncomfortable and difficult situations while trying to build a career.

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‘Kiss Karni Padegi…’: Aishwarya Sharma Recalls Producer’s Shocking Demand, Reveals What Happened When She Refused
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‘Kiss Karni Padegi…’: Aishwarya Sharma Recalls Producer’s Shocking Demand, Reveals What Happened When She Refused

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‘Kiss Karni Padegi…’: Aishwarya Sharma Recalls Producer’s Shocking Demand, Reveals What Happened When She Refused
‘Kiss Karni Padegi…’: Aishwarya Sharma Recalls Producer’s Shocking Demand, Reveals What Happened When She Refused
‘Kiss Karni Padegi…’: Aishwarya Sharma Recalls Producer’s Shocking Demand, Reveals What Happened When She Refused
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