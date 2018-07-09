Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Kizie Aur Manney to hit the floors today! Mukesh Chhabra directorial is the Hindi adaption of Hollywood movie The Fault In Our Stars. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has shared the first poster of Kizie Aur Manney.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi… First look poster of #KizieAurManny… An official adaptation of #TheFaultInOurStars… Directed by Mukesh Chhabra… Music by AR Rahman… Shoot starts today in Jamshedpur. pic.twitter.com/Xm7GgZzae9 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 9, 2018

