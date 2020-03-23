Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 update: The show has granted much more TRP then the Bigg Boss season 13, now the game has turned even more exciting. In the upcoming episode, Adah and Amruta have to battle in the elimination round.

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 update: In the last episode, we have seen that Adah Khan went into the fear fanda round because she failed to beat Dharmesh. Adah had lost the advantage also because she had less physical strength than Dharmesh. But there is no doubt that every time Adah Khan had proved herself when it comes to mental strength. After that, she has gone to fear Fanda round where she battled with Karan Patel. Unfortunately, Ada had to fight against Karan who is physically very strong and also a Horse lover, in the task Karan Patel also revealed about he is the owner of 12 horses.

In the stunt, they both had to hit the targets. In this task, Adah won the advantage but still loose the stunt. Later we have found that Balraj Syal who is known to perform elimination stunt has performed the fear fanda stunt. This time as well he lost the stunt with Amrita against Shivin Narang and Tejaswi Prakash but Balraj won the fear fanda against Amrutha. Now Amrita and Adaa Khan will fight to save themselves from the elimination.

Adaa Khan and Amrita are strong players but it cannot be ignored that Adah Khan has more mental strength than Amrita. Whereas, Amrita’s physical strength is better than Adah Khan. Now it will be interesting to see in the next episode who will win the hearts of the audience with the performance and who will win the task to remain in the show.

