KKK10 contestant Tejasswi Prakash, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Tejasswi Prakash who came as a wonder woman in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 got injured at home while cooking. She shared a picture of her wound with her fans, she got a deep cut in the finger. The actress poured Haldi over her wound to stop the blood. Tejasswi Prakash wrote on her Instagram story ‘look at them blood go like’ with the picture of flowing blood from the wound.

It can be said the lady who can face multiple challanges at Khatron Ke Khiladi is little weak at the challanges in kitchen. However, her bravery and her copititive spirit is commendable and was appreciated by everyone. Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 made her a super woman in true sense as she did not get scared by any of the task given to her and she she even did not the give on any task given by the host Rohit Shetty.

Tejasswi Prakash is not just a brave woman or a strong lady who can fight but she is a phenomenal actress as well. People loved her not just for her bravry but also for the essence that she adds in her performances. Her shows Swaragini and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ko grabs a huge attention for the commendable performances. Also her show Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka got the attention for incredible chemistry of both Tejasswi Prakash and Kunal Jaisingh. Tejasswi Prakash has also been featured in Karansangini and got an appreciation for her traditional look. And her presence in KKK 10 is just memorable.

