KL Rahul’s Celebratory Video Goes Viral After Recreating Iconic Scene From Kantara During IPL Match

The video of KL Rahul’s Kantara-inspired celebration quickly went viral on social media. The official Delhi Capitals X handle (formerly Twitter) shared a video featuring Rahul, where he explained the inspiration behind his celebration.

In the video shared by Delhi Capitals, KL Rahul called Kantara his favourite film, and said, “This is a special place for me"

The IPL 2025 match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore was held on Thursday at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

While KL Rahul now plays for Delhi Capitals, the match held special significance for him as he hails from Bangalore. After Delhi Capitals clinched the win, Rahul celebrated in a unique way—by recreating an iconic scene from Rishab Shetty’s Kantara, much to the delight of fans.

Damn! @KLrahul was referring to KANTARA 🔥🔥🥵🥵pic.twitter.com/G8PCasK13h — TarunTejSrivatsa (@Extra_Emotions_) April 11, 2025

Viral Video Shared by Delhi Capitals

In the clip, Rahul can be heard saying, “This is a special place for me. That celebration was from one of my favourite movies, Kantara. Just a tiny reminder that this ground, this home, this turf is where I have grown and this is mine.”

Kantara, originally a Kannada-language film, became a major hit after its 2022 release. Due to its popularity, the film was later dubbed and released in Hindi, where it also received an overwhelming response at the box office.

The prequel, titled Kantara: Chapter 1, is scheduled to release in theatres on October 2, 2025. With a gripping first-look teaser already making waves, fans are eagerly awaiting its arrival.

The film has bagged several prestigious awards, including:

National Award for Best Actor – Rishab Shetty

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment

Expectations are sky-high for Kantara: Chapter 1, and fans are curious to see if it can recreate the magic of its predecessor.