O Saki Saki star lands in trouble as she gets a 6-month jail sentence in a case of cheque bouncing filed on the basis of a complaint by model Poonam Sethi. But as per reports, Koena Mitra has denied allegations and will challenge the judgment.

Koena Mitra who rose to fame overnight with her song O Saki Saki lands in trouble as a metropolitan magistrate’s court convicts actress Koena Mitra in a cheque bouncing case. She has been sentenced to a six-month jail and has been asked to pay a fine of Rs 4.64 lakh with interest of Rs 1.64 lakh to model Poonam Sethi.

Poonam Sethi has filed a case against Koena Mitra on July 2013 after her cheque bounced for want of funds, however, the O Saki Saki star denied such allegations and said she will challenge the judgment.

While passing the order, Magistrate Ketaki Chavan of the Andheri Metropolitan court rejected most of all the arguments offered by Koena Mitra among which she also said that Poonam Sethi does not have enough financial capacity to lend Rs 22 lakh.

But on this, Koena said that the case is false and she is being framed. During the final argument, her lawyer wasn’t present in the court and her side of the argument wasn’t heard and the order was passed without hearing her side. Furthermore, Koena said she will be challenging the judgment in the higher courts and her lawyers are currently working on the plea.

For over a week plus she has been grabbing headlines as she had tweeted against Nora Fatehi’s latest song, the reprised version of O Saki Saki. The song has crossed 30 million views on youtube. See video

