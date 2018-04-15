As the entire Bollywood came out in support of the Kathua rape case victim, who was brutally gang-raped and murdered inside a temple, Bollywood actors like Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Javed Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, and Swara Bhaskar, among many others strongly condemned the crime and took to Twitter to express their anger over the horrifying act.

As the entire Bollywood came out in support of the Kathua rape case victim, who was brutally gang-raped and murdered inside a temple, Bollywood actors like Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Javed Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, and Swara Bhaskar, among many others strongly condemned the crime and took to Twitter to express their anger over the horrifying act. However, Sonam Kapoor’s tweet, in which she slammed the alleged Hindus who had protested in defense of the culprits, did not go down well with Koena Mitra. She took a jibe at Sonam Kapoor with some questions.

Condemning the horrifying incident, Sonam took to micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote, “Ashamed appalled and disgusted by fake nationals and fake Hindus. I cannot believe this is happening in my country” Referring to the same tweet, Koena took a dig at the actress saying that she gave it a communal twist by mentioning ‘fake Hindus’ in her tweet. Koena further questioned Sonam for “blaming an entire religion” for the Kathua rape and requested her to make comments on other rape cases, happening around the country, where the victims were Hindus, and the alleged culprits Muslims.

Any comments @sonamakapoor? You condemded a heinous crime(I appreciate) but gave it a communal twist "Fake Hindus " .

Kindly do the same for all . How can you blame an entire religion for this Rape.

These victims are ours too! 👇#justiceForAll 😊 pic.twitter.com/8tFtLWT1tL — KOENA MITRA (@koenamitra) April 12, 2018

“Any comments @sonamakapoor? You condemded a heinous crime(I appreciate) but gave it a communal twist Fake Hindus . Kindly do the same for all . How can you blame an entire religion for this Rape. These victims are ours too! #justiceForAll,” tweeted Koena. In her tweet, Koena attached screenshots of news reports of other rape cases in Assam. While some people were supporting Koena, some were opposing her. Many even came out in support for Sonam Kapoor backing her for her tweet.

