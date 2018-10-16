One of the most awaited shows on television, Koffee with Karan is raising the excitement by having the best of Bollywood celebrities on board. After inviting the most interesting duos on his show, Karan called upon the perfectionist of Bollywood Aamir Khan. Here's how we know.

Much-awaited chat show, Koffee with Karan which brings to couch the most loved Bollywood celebrities and make them spill beans on their own controversies is back with its season 6. The host of the show Karan Johar has made the most crispy and interesting Jodis sip coffee together. After father-daughter duo, Saif Ali Khan-Sara Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone-Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor-Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh-Akshay Kumar, the aced filmmaker has called upon Aamir Khan on the show.

The thugs ofHindostann actor graced the couch of Koffee with karan and we got the news from the host himself. Karan Johar took to his official Instagram account to post a photo of Aamir sipping the coffee with him. Aamir can be seen sitting on the couch, holding the coffee and smiling. The actor sported a maroon jacket with checkered pants for the show and intensified the look with big sexy glasses.

Here’s a sneak peek of Aamir Khan and Malaika Arora having a gala time with Karan Johar:

In his post, Karan Johar also unleashed the name of the guest they called upon to judge the fun rapid fire round. Blowing all the guesses, the most unexpected personality Malaika Arora Khan graced the couch. We are definitely hoping for some crazy banter, as Karan said in his post.

Aamir Khan has been appearing in the show several times before. In the 4th season of Koffee With Karan he was invited with his wife Kiran Rao and in the 5th season, he came with his Dangal girls Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

