Karan Johar is going to be back on small screen with his much-awaited show Koffee with Karan season 6. Overlapped with extra-drama, extra-spice and quirkiest pairs, this season is going to be a blast. Now, the news of Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif gracing the couch together has been confirmed as Karan uploaded a photo of them having a gala time at the sets.

Koffee with Karan, the spiciest chat show is back with the juiciest gossips for the Bollywood freaks. Coming with the 6th season of the show, Karan has paired the stars in the quirkiest way. Well, keeping in mind all of that, the fun in the show will be doubled and so the audience can’t wait anymore for it to go on air. Karan, the coolest host ever is slowly giving fans a peek of all the episodes by posting inside photos on his official Instagram handle.

After the father-daughter duo Sara Ali Khan-Saif Ali Khan and brother-sister duo Arjun Kapoor-Janhvi Kapoor and the girl power gang Deepika Padukone-Alia Bhatt, the couch will be graced with the presence of ABCD3 stars, Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif. Karan Johar took to his official Instagram account to post a photo from the sets of the show where these two are having a gala time. This episode will surely let the fans know a little more about the 3rd part of dance drama ABCD3.

While the Bollywood beauty, Katrina Kaif donned a gorgeous yellow gown for the show, Varun Dhawan showed up in a quirkily printed jacket. Usually, the actor is seen sporting basic formal attires for such events but this time he tried experimenting with his fashion statement. This might have reminded you of Ranveer Singh as he is usually spotted carrying such prints.

The fans who are excited to see the chemistry of Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif on silver screen might get a glance of it on the show too. However, Varun Dhawan seems to be already flattened by her would-be co-star. In a recent interview during the Sui Dhaaga promotions, Varun Dhawan was asked that which Bollywood female actor would be fit for Hollywood movies like Gone Girl, Shawshank Redemption, The Wolf of Wall Street, Titanic, and La La Land. On this, Varun replied with one name repeatedly and that was of Katrina.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More