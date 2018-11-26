Most of the Bollywood enthusiasts are familiar with Kajol and how outspoken she is in person. On the contrary, hubby Ajay Devgn is known as the silent one, who is comparatively less vocal. Now, the power couple is all set to make an appearance on Karan Johar hosted Koffee With Karan 6 and all that we are expecting is a fun ride.

Most of the Bollywood enthusiasts are familiar with Kajol and how outspoken she is in person. She barely shies away from expressing her views or ranting about the things she doesn’t like in and outside of Bollywood. On the contrary, hubby Ajay Devgn is known as the silent one, who is comparatively less vocal and but when it comes to being craziest, he has crossed ever level that Kajol can ever think of. Recently, he played a prank with Tweeple as he shared Kajol’s WhatsApp number on Twitter. Besides this, he has done several such pranks that proves Ajay Devgn is indeed the prankster of the B-town.

Now, the power couple is all set to make an appearance on Karan Johar hosted Koffee With Karan 6 and all that we are expecting is a fun ride. Well, we know the couple is goals for some of the lovers out there but the teaser of the episode has also made the goals in another list which reads: “BFFs”. The way Ajay and Kajol are taking digs at each other reminds us of Karan Johar’s directorial and we just can’t stop laughing.

The entire teaser of the episode, which is set to be telecasted on coming Sunday, December 1, is full of Ajay trying to pull Kajol’s leg and Kajol trying really hard to defend her from hubby’s mounting sarcasm.

In one of the teasers, when Karan asks Ajay about how irritating is the actor when it comes to posting a picture on social media, the Golmaal actor replies that it doesn’t bother him that she clicks pictures, but the only thing that bothers him is when she takes hours to edit it before finally posting it.

He further adds that she has never done this before, ” buddhape pe aake, I don’t know why,” and well that is too rude. To the reply, Ajay gets Kajol’s not so happy look and a reply where she claims, ” Tumhara buddhapa hoga… mera toh nahi hai”.

At one point of the show, when Karan asks Ajay what is the one lie that the film fraternity tells to everyone, Ajay promptly replied that they love their wives. To this, Ajay again received a stern look from the wife, however, he told Kajol that he loves her and was talking about the other celebrities.

