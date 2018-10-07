Karan Johar's chat show Koffee with Karan is back with all the drama in its 6th season. Karan has cleverly paired the quirkiest duos together in order to bring all the limelight for his show. After the three very interestingly hitched duos, Deepika Padukone-Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor-Arjun Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan-Saif Ali Khan, the show was graced with the presence of the two desi boys of the industry - Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh.

Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan is back with all the drama in its 6th season. Karan has cleverly paired the quirkiest duos together in order to bring all the limelight for his show. After the three very interestingly hitched duos, Deepika Padukone-Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor-Arjun Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan-Saif Ali Khan, the show was graced with the presence of the two desi boys of the industry – Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh.

Both of the stars, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar are one of the most fun-loving personalities of Bollywood. From dancing to kissing, the duo made it a memorable episode.Check out these photos that Karan Johar posted on his official Instagram account:

While uploading these photos, Karan Johar called Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar wild, wacky and beyond. Meanwhile, a video, that Ranveer Singh posted on his official Instagram account, proves the adjectives that Karan used for these two guys.

Have a look:

The Simmba actor and his energetic aura can also be seen in the photos. In the last season, Akshay Kumar came to the show with his wife Twinkle Khanna and they both rocked it together. Twinkle Khanna made some sassy comments about Akshay and other celebs making it a cherishable episode. She is quite famous for her funny instincts and satirical approach.

Well, this time, Ranveer Singh accompanied Akshay Kumar and we are assuming that it will get a different tadka. Like all times, Ranveer Singh carried the weirdest look to the show and we are sure that it was not Deepika-approved. Akshay Kumar came in very casual yet looked handsome as ever.

Here are photos of the other duos that graced the show:

Koffee with Karan has already been the hot-topic these days as Karan is regularly sharing snaps from the sets as he is shooting for the show. The Bollywood freaks are eagerly waiting for the episodes to go on air and all the juiciest gossips to spill. With two of the star kids debuting, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, this show has already grabbed a lot of limelight.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More