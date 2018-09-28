The most exciting chat show Koffee with Karan brings all the gossip feed that every Bollywood freak ever wants. Karan brews the conversations so interestingly and moulds it so good that the Indian audiences are very fond of this show. Coming back with its 6th season, it seems like Karan Johar has already prepared the guests list of Koffee With Karan.

Koffee With Karan is the most popular Indian reality chat show that is hosted by one of the most loved filmmakers Karan Johar. With every other season, Koffee with Karan leads to new celebrity controversies and that’s the reason for its high TRP. Koffee with Karan is a very well knitted version that proves a lot can happen over a coffee. With all 5 seasons being super-hit, Karan is prepping again to hit the television screens in this October. Ever since the announcement of its making a comeback, the show has been making the headlines.

After many speculations, Karan Johar has finally revealed that Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt will be the first ones to sit on the couch and sipping the coffee. These two pretty ladies will be seen opening the season 6 of this ultimate chat show, Koffee with Karan. With all the buzz around the Ranbir-Alia relationship, this pairing by Karan is quite understandable as Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor share a romantic past. Bringing two love interests of Ranbir on one couch, that will be fun! The makers of the show have indeed played well keeping in mind the current scenarios.

This cannot be a mere coincidence as Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar and Ranbir Kapoor were seen in a single frame a few days ago, and apparently, the gang was having a gala time at Ranbir Kapoor’s place. Now, it is quite predictable how the makers made an applaud-worthy pair.

As Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor relationship makes headlines every single day, it was predicted that these two will be welcomed as the first pair. But, according to what we heard, these lovebirds had a condition of answering no questions related to their love affair. Now, looking after this situation, Karan found out a way to pull out the gossips by calling upon these two ladies, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt. This clever step by Karan is praiseworthy and also, it will get the audience a lot of new surprises.

