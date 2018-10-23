Koffee With Karan 6: After Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Punjabi rockstars Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah are all set to make their debut on Karan Johar's gossip couch. The heartless singer Badsha took to his official Instagram handle to thank Karan Johar for having him on the show along with Udta Punjabi actor Diljit Dosanjh.

Well, it seems like Bollywood’s producer Karan Johar has all interesting jodis to adorn his Koffee With Karan couch, this year. Student of the Year director Karan Johar started his season 6 with girl power by inviting Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt to the show. The first episode was all about love, success and of course gossip. While the filmmaker is updating his fans by uploading the photos who are going to be a part of the show, this season will witness the most talented Punjabi singers of B-Town.

Yes, you read it right! We are talking about Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah. Excited enough, well Badshah took to his official Instagram handle to share the photo that will make all the Diljit and Badshah fans go crazy. Heartless singer Badshah captained the post as, “Koffee with Karan and Diljit paaji. This was our face throughout the shoot 🙂 so much fun we had.” Well, we are sure they had a lot of fun on the show as the smiles on their faces are the proof that the episode will be all about giggling, jokes and some funny gossips.

Take a look at the photos he shared on his social media handle as a Tuesday surprise for his fans:

Not just that, Badsha even thanks filmmaker Karan Johar for having him on the show with Do You Know singer Diljit Dosanjh. He added, “Every bit of it was super fun!! Cant wait for this steamy coffee. In Arjun Kapoor’s words FASHION KA JALWA.”

Meanwhile, Karan Johar too took to his official Instagram handle to share the photos with Rockstar and Rapstar. Recently, he even shared a photo with talented actors and super fun boys Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal. Take a look at the series of photos Karan Johar shared.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More