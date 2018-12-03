Koffee With Karan 6: Another week and yet another episode of Koffee With Karan 6. Well, this time the Koffee couch will go all groovy as Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah are all set to make their debut on the Koffee couch. Recently, the makers of the show dropped two teasers from the episode and it seems that the forthcoming episode is going to be high on entertainment.

The first thing that will catch attention is definitely the way Badshah and Diljit are dressed up looking all dapper. Even the promo starts with Karan Johar’s revelation that both the celebrities are brand buffs. The promo shows a segment from the show where Karan is flashing jackets and both Diljit and Badshah instantly reply with its brand name.

Then there is a segment where Karan asks Badshah to tell the name of a film that he regrets doing songs for and the latter replies Baar Baar Dekho. Coming to Diljit, well, he is going to reveal some of his darkest secrets on the show and who else then Karan masters the art of making the celebs reveal their dirty secrets.

Before we tell you more about the upcoming episode, catch a sneak peek here:

Aren’t you feeling really excited already? Before Diljit and Badshah, several B-town celebrities have graced the Koffee couch with their presence. Till now, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Jhanvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor are the celebrities who have signed the coffee mugs so far. Also, Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Siddharth Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Nanda are all set to make it to the Koffee couch.

