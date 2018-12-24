Koffee with Karan 6 Episode 11 preview: After the Baahubali trio, the next in line to grace the Koffee with Karan 6 couch are Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor. The makers of the show raised excitement for the same by sharing two promos on social media that promise a fun-filled episode.

With interesting revelations, gossips and high-on entertainment quotient, Filmmaker Karan Johar’s celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan is making all the right buzz ever since the show has premiered. After a power-packed episode with the team of Baahubali, the makers of the show have roped in the Kapoor siblings i.e Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor for the next episode.

To raise excitement for the same, two new promos of the upcoming episode have been released that promise endless entertainment. In the promos, the entertaining trio can be seen talking about their father Anil Kapoor, films and fashion. In one segment, Rhea reveals that Sonam still doesn’t know the lyrics of Tareefan while the latter reveals that she has lied to the former about her weight.

Have a look at the promos here:

When Rhea was asked whether Anil Kapoor has refrained her from becoming an actor, Rhea revealed that her father was afraid that she would end up playing the role of a heroine’s sister and lurking around.

On the professional front, Rhea and Sonam have previously worked together in films like Aisha, Khoobsurat and Veere Di Wedding. Post Veere Di Wedding and Sanju, Sonam Kapoor will be seen in upcoming films like The Zoya Factor and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga. The duo is also co-owners of their fashion label Rheson. Meanwhile, Harshvardhan has starred in films like Mirzya and Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, that failed to work at the box office.

