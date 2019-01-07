Koffee with Karan 6 Episode 13 preview: The next in line to grace the Koffee with Karan 6 couch is brother duo Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. To raise the excitement for the same, the makers of the show have released two new promos in which the brothers can be seen making candid revelations. Before the duo, Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul graced the coffee couch.

The coffee is best when served hot and the saying goes best with Filmmaker Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee with Karan that ends up making headlines with its every new episode. After electrifying appearances by a series of celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to the latest being cricketers like Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul, the next celebrity duo to grace the couch is none other than Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter.

In the official promos shared by the makers of the show, the duo can be seen making interesting revelations about Ishaan Khatter’s personality, his link-up rumours with Dhadak co-star Jahnvi Kapoor and Shahid’s advice to Nick Jonas. In one of the segments, Ishaan has revealed that he has saved Janhvi’s name as ‘Are Those Potatoes’.

Have a look at both of promos that are amping up excitement for the upcoming episode:

On the professional front, Ishaan Khatter made his acting debut with the film Beyond The Clouds and later starred in Dhadak opposite Janhvi Kapoor. He is yet to announce his next project. Meanwhile, Shahid will be seen in the upcoming film Kabir Singh.

