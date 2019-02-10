Koffee with Karan 6 episode 16 preview: Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, who are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Luka Chuppi, will feature in the latest episode of Koffee with Karan 6. Scheduled to air tonight, the show will witness Kartik and Kriti talking about their journeys in Bollywood, nepotism, love life and much more.

Koffee with Karan 6 episode 16 preview: Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon are set to feature in the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan Season 6 that will be premiered tonight. As the actors gear up for their upcoming film Luka Chuppi, the upcoming episode will reveal that the duo have more than the film in common and that is their engineering background. Hailing from a non-filmy background, Kartik and Kriti will be opening up about their journeys in Bollywood.

Opening up about the nepotism debate, Kartik will also be seen praising Ranbir Kapoor and Varun Dhawan’s performances. Known for being high on the entertainment quotient, the latest episode of Koffee With Karan will also be spilling some beans on their respective link-ups and relationships. No points for guessing, Kartik will be seen responding to Sara Ali Khan’s confession of having a crush on him.

Kartik Aaryan made his Bollywood debut with Pyaar Ka Punchnama and shot to fame last year with his stint in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. As the film crossed Rs 100 crore mark, the film established Kartik as one of the promising actors of recent times. Kriti Sanon, on the other hand, made her Bollywood debut with Heropanti and received acclaim for her role in Bareilly Ki Barfi.

The duo’s upcoming film Luka Chuppi is slated to hit the theatrical screens on March 1 and will clash with Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Sonchiriya. Luka Chuppi also stars actors like Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurrana in prominent roles.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More