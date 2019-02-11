Koffee with Karan 6 episode 17 preview: The upcoming episode of Koffee with Karan 6, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, will witness Student of the year 2 actors Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria gracing the couch. In the promos released by the makers, Tara Sutaria can be seen hinting at having a crush of ex SOTY student Sidharth Malhotra.

Koffee with Karan 6 is a season of interesting debuts on the show. After Koffee debuts like Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan among many others, the latest ones to make a smashing entry is none other than Student of the year 2 actors Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. To raise the excitement for the upcoming episode, the makers of the show have released two new promos.

Adding fuel to her link-up rumours with Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria admitted that she has a crush of an ex SOTY student. For the uninitiated, the first instalment of the film launched actors like Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan in the film industry.

A fresh batch of students on the couch, next week on #KoffeeWithKaran. #KoffeeWithStudents pic.twitter.com/4tJwPFOvp3 — Star World (@StarWorldIndia) February 10, 2019

Reacting to her appearance on the show, Ananya Panday can be seen saying she doesn’t deserve to be on the show because she has not done anything. In another segment, when asked who is the most flirtatious among the three, Tiger and Tara pointed out towards Ananya. Looking at the promos, the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan promises to be an entertaining ride.

Helmed by Punit Malhotra and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, Student of the year 2 is the sequel of 2012 film that goes by the same name. Touted as a college rom-com, the film is slated to hit the theatrical screens on May 10, 2019. While Tara and Ananya will mark their Bollywood debut with the film, Tiger will be seen in upcoming films like Baaghi 3 and a film alongside Hrithik Roshan.

