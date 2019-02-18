Koffee with Karan 6 episode 18 preview: Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are the next ones in line to grace Koffee with Karan 6 couch. In the promos shared by the makers, the leading ladies can be spilling beans on their love life, celebrity gossips and paparazzi culture. The upcoming episode will premiere on Sunday, February 24.

The sixth season of Koffee with Karan hosted by Filmmaker Karan Johar has almost come to an end. After a series of interesting revelations and some controversies, the last celebrity duo to grace the show are Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kareena Kapoor Khan. To raise the excitement for the upcoming episode, the makers of the show have released a promo that is leaving everyone in splits and excited for the finale.

After Priyanka admits that she does not know whom Varun Dhawan is dating, Kareena feels taken aback and shots back with a witty reply. Responding to Priyanka, Kareena questioned whether she just knows about Hollywood celebrities now and further schooled her to not forget her roots. Interestingly, in the same interaction, the leading ladies discover their respective partners proposed them in Greece.

Speaking about the paparazzi culture, when Karan asks if Kareena ever calls the papz to click her pictures, Kareena responded that she instead tells them not to come. She added that she doesn’t have any more new gym clothes to flaunt and is left with just pyjamas now. No wonder, the episode is one of the most anticipated ones of this season.

On the professional front, Kareena is shooting for her upcoming film Good News co-starring Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. She has also been roped in for Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht that is slated for a release next year. Meanwhile, Priyanka will be seen in the upcoming Bollywood film The Sky is Pink co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

