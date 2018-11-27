The juiciest talk-show Koffee with Karan hogs headlines with every episode of it. Creating many controversies, the show manages to grab a lot of attention. Karan Johar, who is the host of the show asks the hottest and juiciest questions to his guests and makes headlines.

In the recent episode, Jahnvi Kapoor along with brother Arjun Kapoor graced the show and sipped the coffee with Karan Johar. In one of the game rounds, Karan Johar instructed Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor to call any person from the Kapoor clan and make him/her say, Hey Karan, what’s up.

Although Janhvi was the first person to have made the call it was Arjun who won the round. Janhvi called her sister Anshula and asked her to say, Hey Karan, what’s up but Arjun Kapoor smartly blackmailed Anshula and did not let her say it. On the other hand, he called his father Boney Kapoor and made him say it first.

Janhvi felt very upset after the incident and it was quite evident from her expressions on the show. But just a day after the episode went on air, Janhnvi posted a photo with Anshula on Instagram. On this, the fans started attacking Anshula for not helping Janhvi win the gift. That was when Janhvi came upfront and explained that Anshula was not able to hear her clearly and she even asked her after the show that what was the phone call about.

