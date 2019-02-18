The Baaghi star Tiger Shroff after shrugging off the rumour about her relationship with Disha Patani finally opened up about the same on one of the most controversial talk show Koffee With Karan. The actor was accompanied by his Student of the year 2 co-stars Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. Let's see what the actor has to share about his and Patani's bond.

Rumours of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani being in a relationship had scented the air long back. However, the duo is adamant to keep their personal life private. Neither of the two have accepted or declined the rumours. However, the Baaghi actor has finally opened up about his relationship with his Baaghi 2 co-star Disha Patani. When Karan Johar quipped Tiger in Koffee with Karan, the actor had no alternative than to answer his questions. When KJo mentioned Tiger and Disha’s regular lunch dates where the actor has been spotted carrying the lady’s bag, Tiger remained calm and responded, that holding the bag for her made him look really nice.

Karan next dug straight to the question and asked Tiger about his relationship with Patani to which the actor replied that he shares a strong bond with her and they are good friends. He added that he loved her company and they both share similar interests.

That answer made Johar switch to next topic and he then moved on to chatting about Tiger’s bond with director Puneet Malhotra and his co-stars Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria from Student Of The Year 2. The actors seems to have learned how to keep their guard up on Koffee With Karan which has witnessed celebrities making some really controversial statements in the past.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger will next be seen in Student Of The Year 2 opposite Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday. Produced by Karan Johar, the high-school drama is scheduled to release on May 10. Apart from SOTY 2, the hunk has the third sequel of Baaghi lined up in his kitty. Tiger will be seen reuniting with Shraddha Kapoor for Baaghi 3 and fans are eager to watch their chemistry on the screen again. On the other hand, Disha will be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat that will feature Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Nora Fatehi in leading roles.

