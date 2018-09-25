Koffee with Karan 6: The popular celebrity chat show on Indian television, Koffee with Karan is coming back with its season 6 with lots of surprises for the viewers. Known to create Bollywood controversies, Koffee with Karan, in its latest season will bring the drama with some never-seen-before Bollywood duos spilling secrets on the couch. According to the latest buzz, the next-gen-star Janhvi Kapoor will be soon making her debut on the show with brother Arjun Kapoor.

This time, the internet is rolling over the news of welcoming many new interesting Jodi’s in the show. The ones that have already created a buzz include the newlyweds – Anushka Sharma with husband Virat Kohli and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja with husband Anand Ahuja. But according to what we hear, one more interesting Jodi will add up to the list, the cutest brother-sister duo of Arjun Kapoor with Janhvi Kapoor.

With this, Jhanvi will be debuting in the Karan Johar’s popular show Koffee with Karan. Also, who can be better than a brother to spill the secrets of his sister? It will be fun to see this brother-sister duo reveal naughtiest secrets of each other. Brother Arjun Kapoor is very close to Jhanvi and has always been a pillar of strength even in the worst phase of her life, especially after the demise of her mother and great veteran actor Sridevi. He even said in a media interaction that he will always take care of his sisters like every elder brother does.

Once called the Flagbearer of Nepotism by Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar has a special bond with the star kids. Be it Alia or Jhanvi, he is very protective about them and takes special care like a guardian. This is why, we assume that Janhvi is also keen to be a part of the great chat show, Koffee with Karan.

