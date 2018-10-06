After the father-daughter duo, Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and his sister Janhvi Kapoor have shot an upcoming episode for the juiciest show on-screen, Koffee with Karan. Since the time its 6th season has been announced, Koffee with Karan has been hogging the headlines. Be it the most happening pairs of Bollywood to the cutest siblings or the loving father-daughter duo, Karan has geared up to blow millions of minds this season.

One of the most fun-loving personalities, Arjun Kapoor was invited 4 times in the last season of Koffee with Karan. In this season too, Arjun will grace the show in its first innings only. Also, this will be the first time the brother-sister duo will make a public appearance together. Lucky for us, the platform they have chosen will unleash a lot of secrets of the siblings.

Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor are one of the best-made pairs by Karan to meet the needs of the show. Famous for its controversial leaks, the show feeds the audience with the best of Bollywood gossips. Credit for all of these interesting blowouts goes to Karan Johar who is the host of the show. Karan is known to knit the words in a manner that digs out the deepest of the celebrities.

There is a lot of buzz created already for this very season as there will be debuts of two-star kids in the show including Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. While Janhvi already made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak, a Dharma productions film, now Sara Ali Khan is also set to make her debut with Karan Johar’s production house in the movie Simmba, featuring alongside Ranveer Singh. This also might be a reason that filmmaker Karan Johar wanted to invite his two favourite star kids to the show.

Earlier, Karan Johar has uploaded a photo on his official Instagram account with his first guests Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan. Now, he has also uploaded a photo with his favourites Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor. Check them here:

