Koffee with Karan 6: After next-gen star Sara Ali Khan, Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor is all set to make her debut on Koffee with Karan 6 opposite her brother and actor Arjun Kapoor. In the promo of the upcoming episode, Janhvi and Ishaan can be seen making interesting revelations about their dating life. With this, Janhvi can also be stating that she would rather share a room with Deepika Padukone than Katrina Kaif.

Karan Johar’s show Koffee with Karan is not new for Bollywood superstar Arjun Kapoor. While the Namaste England actor has had a blast at the show with his close friends and as a special guest in many episodes, it will be the first time that his sister and next-gen star Janhvi Kapoor will make her debut on the show along with him.

After raising excitement by posting photos from the sets of the show, the makers of the show have released two new promos that promise a fun-filled episode that is surely going to reveal a lot of secrets about the brother-sister duo. In the promo, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen stating that she would rather share a room with Deepika Padukone than Katrina Kaif as they would listen to South Indian music together.

When asked about her equation with Ishaan Khatter and whether the duo is in a relationship, Janhvi clearly denied. Meanwhile, she along with Karan express their desire to know about Arjun’s dating life, which leaves him in a tight spot.

In the second promo that has been released by the makers, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen acing all the questions posed by Karan. Would Janhvi be able to give a tough competition to Arjun and would Arjun finally end his silence on his relationship status? This would only be revealed in the upcoming episode.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor made her big Bollywood debut in Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter. Post this, she will be seen in magnum opus Takht along with Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor, whose latest release Namaste England opposite Parineeti Chopra tanked at the box office, will be seen in upcoming film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and India’s Most Wanted.

