Koffee with Karan 6: Koffee With Karan Season 6 has just started and it seems that the show is receiving a lot of love from the fans. Karan Johar, the host of the show, is all set to welcome the Simran of Bollywood Kajol on the show along with her husband and actor Ajay Devgn. Kajol along with Karan and Ajay have uploaded pictures and boomerangs on Instagram of their recent photoshoot on the sets of the show.

Dressed in black one-piece dress, Kajol looks amazing. Her simple hairstyle and subtle makeup suit her completely. The cheetah print footwear of Karan Johar looks very smart on his dark colour outfit. Meanwhile, Ajay has carried a simple yet dashing look on the show wearing a blue suit. The three uploaded the pictures together to inform the fans that all sorts of differences in their friendship are now sorted.

The director along with the show’s producers Fazila Allana and Kamna Nirula Menezes keep on adding interesting elements to the show to make it more popular and engaging. One good news for the chat show fans is that a special zone called as gaming zone is being added in the segment of the show. The host of the show looks very excited to bring interesting jodis on the show to entertain the audience.

