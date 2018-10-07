The most awaited chat show of television, Koffee with Karan which brings all the juiciest gossips to the Bollywood freaks is back with its season 6. Karan's best move for this season was to invite Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone together on the first episode of the show, for obvious reasons. Now that the news of the episode being shot already is surfacing the internet, we bring to you the proofs!

With the best of pairs and loads of new gossips and controversial statements, the Bollywood chat show, Koffee with Karan is back with its season 6. While the news of season opening with the most successful ladies of Bollywood, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone was already floating on the Internet, Karan Johar sent some proof for the same. Earlier, Karan uploaded photos from the other two episodes, featuring Janhvi Kapoor with brother Arjun Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan with Saif Ali Khan. Now as the two beauties of Bollywood graced the show, Karan took to his official Instagram account to post few photos of them sipping coffee.

Here’s the post:

Now that the ladies have already sat on the couch and the episode is shot, the excitement has increased to level 10. Both the hotties are looking extremely gorgeous and the smile on their face is enough to make the hearts melt. Filmmaker Karan Johar has captioned the photo with #GirlPower referring to these two powerful personalities of Bollywood who are ruling it like a boss. With the Ranbir Kapoor connect, the audience can very well assume all the hottest gossips from their personal and love lives. Having the alleged ex-girlfriend Deepika Padukone and current girlfriend Alia Bhatt on one couch, brewing conversations, Karan Johar has surely done a great job and made the episode worth waiting!

While Alia Bhatt donned a midnight blue cut-slit gown, Deepika Padukone elegantly carried a sheath white dress paired with bright white sandals.

Here’s what the ladies posted on their official Instagram handle:

The duos who graced the show before these beauties were also captured from Karan’s camera, here are the photos:

While the two-star kids Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan will make their debut on the show this season, the hot and interesting pairs by Karan Johar including the newlyweds will also be welcomed to spill all the gossip beans. No doubt, this season will create a lot of buzz in the industry as well as the social media.

