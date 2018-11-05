Koffee with Karan 6: Amid speculations of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor tying the knot in 2019, Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has added fuel to the fire. In the recent episode of Koffee with Karan 6, Karan teased Malaika about walking down the aisle. Malaika was invited to the show by her close friend Karan Johar to host the segment of Rapid fire round.

Koffee with Karan 6: One of India’s most controversial and spicy reality shows Koffee With Karan is back on Indian television and Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is leaving no stone unturned to make interesting revelations about our favourite celebrities. After Alia Bhatt-Deepika Padukone and Akshay Kumar-Ranveer Singh, Thugs of Hindostan actor Aamir Khan made an appearance in the recent episode of the show.

To host the rapid fire round, Karan Johar invited none other than his close friend Malaika Arora. Although the diva was not sitting on the hot seat, the filmmaker did manage to make her feel embarrassed by addressing the speculations of her tying the knot with rumoured boyfriend Arjun Kapoor.

It so happened that when Malaika made a glamorous entry in a sexy black gown, the two men escorted her to the couch. While Aamir remarked that it feels like they are heading for a dance, Karan teased Malaika about walking down the aisle. However, it is not the first time that the filmmaker has teased the actor about her close bond with Arjun.

In a video uploaded on his Instagram account, Karan, who is seen present on the sets of India’s Got Talent, asked Malaika about how was her birthday and added whether she was alone on that trip. To which, she made a clever remark and stated that let that be a burning question. For the uninitiated, a photo of Malaika and Arjun from her mini Birthday vacation went viral social media in which the duo can be seen walking hand in hand at Milan airport.

After years of denying the reports and stating that they are ‘just good friends’, it seems like Malaika and Arjun are all set to accept their relationship. Workwise, Malaika is currently seen judging shows like India’s Got Talent and India’s Next Top Model while Arjun is busy working on his upcoming films like Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Panipat and India’s Most Wanted.

