Filmmaker Karan Johar has geared up again to bring the dose of latest Bollywood gossips and controversies to his couch with the 6th season of his show Koffee with Karan. Until now, the guest list is already raising the temperature and the Bollywood freaks can't wait anymore for it to start. Here's what we have found about the new guest pair.

One of the much-awaited shows of Indian television, Koffee with Karan is all set to bring its 6th instalment this October. With every sip, the show gets interesting and brings a lot of Bollywood gossips from people, which is why the audience loves the show so much. This time too, the excitement for the show has doubled as the guests are very cleverly paired by the host of the show and popular filmmaker of Bollywood, Karan Johar. Johar is known to knit conversations in such a way that makes celebrities spill a lot of gossip beans.

Student Of The Year director has already revealed the very first guest that will sip the coffee and its none other than Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt. Well, anybody can understand the reason for the same as Deepika was Ranbir’s ex-love while Alia is his current alleged girlfriend. Soon after the filmmaker, Karan Johar revealed the first guest of the show on his official Twitter account, people went gaga over it.

Now, another duo which might be seen together on the show is the father-daughter pair of Nawab family, Saif Ali Khan with Sara Ali Khan. Won’t that be fun? Sara Ali Khan is all set to initiate her Bollywood career with her upcoming movie Simmba starring Ranveer Singh, helmed by Rohit Shetty. Calling all the star kids that are creating a lot of buzz with their Bollywood debuts is one of the best decisions by him t0 conquer the TRP.

Earlier, the news of pairing the brother-sister duo Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor came to limelight and gathered a lot of attention. After all, who could be better than a brother to pull out the secrets of his sister but neither of the star kid accepted or commented on the same. Seems like Karan Johar is all set to make the starkids debut in the upcoming season of his popular and much-loved show which has already made the fans go crazy.

