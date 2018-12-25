Koffee with Karan 6: Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, who will be seen sharing the screen space in their upcoming film Luka Chuppi, are all set to make their debut on Karan Johar's celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan 6. The actors teased the audience about their debut by sharing photos from the sets of the show.

Koffee with Karan 6 has been making all the right buzz ever since the show has been premiered. Apart from the interesting revelations and Bollywood gossips, what has caught everyone’s attention are the celebrity pairs that has graced the couch this season. From Alia Bhatt- Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor-Arjun Kapoor, Katrina Kaif-Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan-Saif Ali Khan and many more to come.

The latest ones to join the celebrity brigade attending the latest season are Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon. Looking at the two, while Kartik emerged as the heartthrob of India post his stint in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Kriti Sanon delivered one of her best performances in Bareilly Ki Barfi. And now, the duo will be seen romancing each other in the upcoming film Luka Chuppi that is scheduled to hit the screens early next year.

To tease the audience about the same, Kartik and Kriti took to their official Instagram account to share photos from the sets of show hinting at their debut. In the photos, while Kartik looks dapper in a statement jacket, Kriti is a sight to behold in a shimmery golden dress. Needless to say, we cannot wait to see the new jodi on-screen.

