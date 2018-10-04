Sara Ali Khan, who will be seen debuting for Bollywood soon, made her way into Bollywood's most happening chat show Koffee with Karan with her father Saif Ali Khan. This photo is the proof as it comes straight from the sets of the show. Although the wait for the 1st episode is still not over, as it will go on air on October 21 featuring Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone but here's something that will feed your interests until then.

The much-loved and awaited chat show Koffee with Karan never fails to garner all the attention for its spicy content where it unleashes the deep-dark secrets of the celebrities. This time too, the 6th season of the show has come with lots of excitement and the best of pairs, be it newlyweds or the father-daughter duos. According to some earlier news reports, the father-daughter pair of nawab legacy, Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan were confirmed to grace the show together. Turning the speculations into reality, this unseen photo of them sitting on the couch and enjoying the coffee is surfacing the social media.

This marks Sara Ali Khan’s debut on the most loved show, Koffee with Karan in its sixth season. This photo is straight from the sets of the show, which is not only breaking the Internet but also increased all the excitement. The adorable pair can be seen twinning in black, with Saif wearing an all-black suit while Sara wearing a beautiful black dress.

Here’s the photo:

The host of the show, ace Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar took to his official Instagram account to tell his fans that he shot the first episode of the season 6 yesterday—October 3. He uploaded this photo and mentioned in the caption that he enjoyed shooting this first episode with this extremely hilarious and supremely bright and sensitive father-daughter duo. Further, he went on tagging both of them. Knowing the fact that the first episode with such an interesting pair is already shot, the excitement in the fans has already risen up to level 10. Wondering about who won the hamper and who unleashed secrets? You will have to wait for that but until then, enjoy these glances from the show.

Sara Ali Khan was warmly invited by Karan Johar on his show as she is one of the limelight of the industry right now, as she is going to make her big Bollywood debut with Karna production house this year. Sara will be featuring in Simmba alongside Ranveer Singh, which will be helmed by Rohit Shetty and bankrolled by Dharma Productions.

