Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon took over Koffee with Karan 6's couch yesterday. His name has been linked with Sara Ali Khan since the day she confessed that she has a crush on the actor. The actress made her feelings clear for Kartik when she appeared on Karan’s talk show with her father Saif Ali Khan.

Kartik Aryan and Kriti Sanon, who will be starring in the forthcoming film Luka Chupi, made their debut yesterday on Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee With Karan. While the trio had fun speaking about little nothings on the show, KJo asked Kriti and Kartik to make three calls and repeat ‘Hey Karan it’s me’ to win a gift hamper, which was in the end won by Kriti Sanon.

It so happened that on Karan’s demand Kriti called Rajkummar Rao and Siddharth Malhotra while Aaryan called Sonakshi Sinha and Sara Ali Khan. When Sara did not receive the call, the actor dialled up Ananya, who took his call within seconds. Sadly, Kartik lost the round and the hamper was given to Sanon. Karan couldn’t stop announcing that Sara didn’t receive his call. Although the Simmba actress made sure to return to his call soon as she got free but it was too late to get him the hamper.

Kartik and Sara’s name have been linked since the Kedarnath star confessed she has a crush on him. The actress let the world know about her feelings for Kartik when she appeared on Karan’s talk show with her father Saif Ali Khan. However, the duo hasn’t gone on a date yet. When Karan asked Kartik the reason behind his prolonged time of asking Sara out, he stated that he wanted to have enough bank balance to show Saif, because the actor said the first question he would ask the boy Sara is dating is how much money he has in the bank.

