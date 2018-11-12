Koffee with Karan 6: Sara Ali Khan has made an interesting revelation on Koffee with Karan season 6. She said that she would marry Ranbir Kapoor and date Kartik Aryan. She made these statements during a rapid-fire round of the celebrated chat show.

Koffee with Karan 6: After Varun Dhawan, it’s Sara Ali Khan’s revelation which has also become a hot topic of the tinsel town on the Koffee With Karan season 6 show. The promo of episode 5 is surfacing on the Internet. It seems to be filled with interesting and entertaining revelations. Sara Ali Khan appeared on the show with father Saif Ali Khan and their crackling father-daughter jokes defines a perfect relationship. One such amusing secret is doing rounds on the Internet. During a rapid-fire round with the host of the show Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan revealed that she would like to date Kartik Aryan and marry Ranbir Kapoor.

However, for dating Kartik Aryan’s question, Saif Ali Khan’s reaction is worth watching. What followed it was father Saif Ali Khan’s reply to Karan Johar is yet to come. Saif Ali Khan asked has he got money. Later, Saif asks Karan Johar whether he got money. If yes, then he would take her. After that, Sara screamed that Saif Ali Khan needs to stop saying that as it’s wrong.

Coming back to Sara Ali Khan’s revelation about Ranbir Kapoor, she has given Ranbir’s current girlfriend Alia Bhatt some thoughts to think about.

Besides Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan confirmed his relationship with his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal. He also revealed that he will marry Natasha Dalal.

Sara will be making her debut in Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. The trailer of the movie was launched today and it has already taken the Internet by storm. Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput’s acting is worth-praising and the audience is loving the performance of both actors.

The film courted a lot of controversy due to the ugly legal battle of director Abhishek Kapoor and producer Prerna Arora from KriArj Entertainment.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Simmba along with Ranveer Singh.

