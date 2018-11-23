Koffee with Karan 6: Bollywood's much-loved brother duo Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are all set to grace celebrity chat show Koffee with Karan 6 hosted by Karan Johar. To announce the same, Karan Johar and Shahid Kapoor took to their official Instagram account to share photos from the sets of the show.

Koffee with Karan 6: Koffee with Karan 6, hosted by Karan Johar, is back and it is revealing a bunch of interesting gossips and shades of our favourite personalities. From girl gang Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, father-daughter duo Saif and Sara Ali Khan to brother sister duo Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor, the makers of the show are leaving no stone unturned to entertain the audience. To amp up the entertainment quotient further, brother duo Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are all set to grace the hot seat.

While a lot has been said about them, this will be the first time they will be seen together on our television screens, revealing interesting details about each other and about their bond. To announce that Shahid and Ishaan will be among the guest jodis to grace Season 6, Karan Johar took to his official Instagram account to share photos with the two men dressed in all black.

With this, Shahid Kapoor also shared another beautiful click on his official Instagram account to shower some love on his baby brother. Shared less than a hour ago, the photo has already crossed 100K likes and is taking social media by storm. Needless to say, the brother-duo look amazing together and we cannot wait to see what they have in store for their fans.

On being asked about comparisons with Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan had earlier told a daily that they are brothers and people will try to see a similarity between them. However, on a personal level, he has always looked up to Shahid.

On the professional front, while Ishaan Khatter’s debut film Beyond The Clouds tanked at the box office, his next film Dhadak opposite Janhvi Kapoor won him praises from all quarters. On the other hand, Shahid was recently seen in films in Padmaavat and Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Currently, the actor is shooting for his upcoming film Kabir Singh opposite Kiara Advani.

