Sidharth is currently busy shooting for his next film Marjaavan. He will be next seen in a Vikram Batra biopic and the shooting of the movie is going to begin from April 2019. Sidharth was last seen in the film Aiyaary which was released on February 16, 2018.

The 15th episode of celebrity chat show Koffee with Karan 6 (KWK 6) has garnered a lot of attention from the audiences because of the shocking revelations and statements made by many celebrities. KWK 6 host Karan Johar also created quite a stir among the netizens in the past few days. The latest promo of the next episode of Koffee with Karan 6 features Sidharth Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur as guests and it has gone viral on social media. The promo has already given us a sneak peek into all the craziness and how the actors will be evoking a lot of laughter among themselves as well as the audiences with their hilarious replies.

While playing the rapid-fire, Sidharth shared that he loves Parineeti Chopra’s ‘Punjabiyat’ but tolerates her singing while Aditya Roy Kapur chose ‘Main Aisa Kyun Hun’ song to describe his current state of life. It was also seen that when Karan asked Sidharth about which actress he would love to be his wife to which he instantly replied Kareena Kapoor and the answer was more than enough to stun both Karan and Aditya.

On being asked about which actor he would love to be his sibling, Sidhart gave a befitting reply by saying that he wants Saif Ali Khan to be his sibling.

It was really interesting to see both Aditya and Sidharth revealing the secrets of their personal lives, relationships, friendships and upcoming projects. So far the season has witnessed many celebrities including Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Shweta Bachchan as guests.

The film starred Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh, Manoj Bajpayee, Naseeruddin Shah in significant roles. The film was written and directed by Neeraj Pandey. The film, however, could not do well at the box office.

Apart from that, Aditya Roy Kapur will be next seen in Kalank that is all set to be released on April 19, 2019, all over India. Kalank is a multi-starrer film which features numerous actors and actresses including Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Kunal Khemu and Sanjay Dutt.

