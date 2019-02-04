Koffee With Karan 6: The popular celebrity chat show, Koffee With Karan season 6 is one of the most-talked shows of the tinsel town. From spicy gossips to interesting revelations, the show has always offered its viewers with engaging conversations. In the latest premiered episode, accompanied with Aditya Roy Kapur, Sidharth Malhotra talks about his personal life.

Koffee With Karan 6: Koffee With Karan Season 6 hosted by ace filmmaker Karan Johar is making sure to entertain its viewers with every spicy gossip candid conversations. Now, actor Sidharth Malhotra has come out in open to speak about his break-up with his former girlfriend Alia Bhatt. He said they hadn’t met after their break-up. Their relationship is civil. A lot of time has passed after their break-up. They have known each other for a long time for much longer even before they dated each other. He gave his first ever shot with her Student Of The Year. Everything has become a past. There must be a reason why two people decided not to be together. In our relationship, there were lots of ups and downs. After going through every situation, we look at all the happy and good memories.

The show was filled with laughter and joy. Sidharth Malhotra was accompanied with Aditya Roy Kapur. Besides this, various other interesting revelations grabbed the attention during the premiere of the show. The show Koffee With Karan airs every Sunday at 9 pm on Star World.

Presently, post the break-up of Sidharth Malhotra, the actor was linked-up with Jacqueline Fernandez and Kiara Advani. While Barhmastra actor Alia Bhatt admitted being in a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor. Speculation is rife about duo’s wedding in 2019.

On the professional front, both Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra made their debut with Student Of The Year. Alia Bhatt is swinging high professionally. She gave major blockbuster such as Raazi, Dead Zindagi, Two states, Udta Punjab and Highway. While Sidharth Malhotra will be next seen along with Ranveer Singh in Gully Boy.

