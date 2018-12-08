Koffee With Karan 6: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor are all set to grace the controversial couch of Karan Johar's famous show Koffee With Karan season 6. While the upcoming episode of KWK6 will be funfiled as Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah's ontime comedy will make the fans go gaga, the sinlings will be seen giving some spooky replies to Johar.

Koffee With Karan 6: Finally the Kapoor siblings are all set to grace the controversial couch of Karan Johar’s much-anticpated show, Koffee With Karan season 6. After telecasting series of fun-filed episodes with Diljit Dosanjh – Badshah, Saif Ali Khan along with his daughter Sara Ali Khan, Kajol – Ajay Devgn, Katrina Kaif and Varun Dhawan, Koffee With Karan will now have Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor answering the rapid fire round and some of the spooky questions. Well, movie producer Karan Johar took to her official Instagram handle to share the surprise with his huge fan following.

Veere Di Wedding star Sonam Kapoor too took to her official Instagram handle to share her sizzling and gorgeous pictures with sibling Rhea and Harshvardhan Kapoor. The Khoobsurat lady of Bollywood who is also known as the fashion icon, simply slayed like a diva in a white sequinned tassel style dress. Apart from Mrs Ahuja’s sexy doll like avatar, Rhea Kapoor was seen in a black striped suit while brother Harshvardhan was chose to twin with Rhea by wearing black suit. Take a look at the hot sibling photo photo of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja with her sibling and Koffee With Karan host Karan Johar.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja who was last seen in Sanju and Veer Di Wedding, is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming movie Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The gorgeous diva will be seen sharing the silver screen with father Anil Kapoor in the movie that is likely to hit the theatres in 2019. Helmed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, the film is bankrolled by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani under the banners of Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films. The film have Rajkummar Rao, Juhi Chawla, Madhumalti Kapoor along with Regina Cassandra.

