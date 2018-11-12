Koffee With Karan 6: Varun Dhawan's relationship with Natasha Dalal has always grabbed our attention. Be it Varun Dhawan's movie promotions or simple outing, the couple had been a hot scoop of every gossipmonger. Now, at Koffee With Karan Season 6, Varun Dhawan admitted of marrying his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal.

Koffee With Karan 6: Popular celebrity chat show Koffee with Karan season 6 is known to dig out spicy secrets and interesting revelations. Varun Dhawan also made divulged a secret to the world on the national television on November 11, 2018. At the show, he admitted of dating his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal. Not just that, he also confirmed to marry her. In a long chat with the host of the show, Karan Johar, Varun revealed that now Varun and Natasha is no more friends now, they are a couple. Later, he quickly accepted the relationship with Natasha Dala. He said that he is dating her and is also going to marry her.

It was a fun-filled conversation. On being asked that whether Varun Dhawan is competing with the other celebrity couples, Varun said that he was not competing with any of the other celebrity couples.

Later, Karan Johar humorously added that it would be a very emotional moment to see Varun getting married as he would feel that he is giving his son away. Mera jeevan toh hai tera saaya. (My life is your shadow) and Lali, me and David ji (Dhawan) will have a aarti plate.

Varun Dhawan further talked about Natasha Dalal. He said that Natasha is a normal girl and wants to live a normal life and it is his job to protect her, said the October actor.

Apart from his marriage, he also revealed about that he hates being in Katrina Kaif ‘s club. The club which has been formed by Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor. He said that the actual reason was Salman’s attention. In real, Varun and Arjun wanted Salman’s attention but it was Katrina who got it all.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Sui Dhaaga opposite Anushka Sharma. He has also other projects lined up such as Abhishek Verma’s period drama Kalank along with Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt. He will also be featured in Shashank Khaitan’s film ABCD3 opposite Katrina Kaif.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More