B-town's most-talked-about rumoured couple, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora has been making headlines ever since the latter has parted ways with hubby Arbaaz Khan. Besides Arjun and Malaika, the other most followed thing related to the tinsel town is Koffee With Karan Season 6, which has been helping Bollywood bugs to provide them with celebrities' secrets.

B-town’s most-talked-about rumoured couple, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora has been making headlines ever since the latter has parted ways with hubby Arbaaz Khan. Besides Arjun and Malaika, the other most followed thing related to the tinsel town is Koffee With Karan Season 6, which has been helping Bollywood bugs to provide them with celebrities’ secrets. This week, it was the sister-brother duo of Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor who made an appearance on the show. While it was the debut episode of the Dhadak actor, pro brother Arjun Kapoor looked all comfortable sharing the couch with the younger sister.

Once again, the show made several headlines starting from Janhvi’s relationship with co-star Ishan Khatter to Arjun Kapoor accepting the fact that he is not single anymore. As Karan calls it, the elephant in the room was obviously that gossip doing the rounds around Arjun and Malaika. Well, the episode came up with a number of moments, which somehow have turned the rumours into facts that the guys are dating in real.

Meanwhile, during a segment of the show, Karan landed Arjun into a pool of trouble when he asked the Namaste England actor that if he wants a sexy item number, who will be his choice between Maliaka or Katrina. And yes, he chose nobody else but Malaika, citing the fact that she was the one who introduced the sexy item number after the song Chaiyyan Chaiyyan.

Besides this, during another segment Karan asked Arjun about his sex life, however, the actor refused to answer the question saying that he can’t discuss things like this in front of his sister. Nevertheless, there has been a couple of times now when the rumoured couple was captured by the paparazzi that too while holding hands. Although the couple is continuing to maintain their silence on the matter, their loves barely hide from blooming.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More