Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan has been ruling charts ever since the show made its debut on screen and in our lives 14 years back in the year 2004. The show has been on the bing watch list for the millennials and is still ruling the roost in its sixth season. This week Bollywood’s much-loved couple Kajol and Ajay Devgan graced the couch and what ensued was a lot of candid banter and laughter. And then there also came a moment where Mr and Mrs Devgn opened about parenting their two kids Nysa and Yug.

When Karan asked the couple to enumerate one thing about parenting which drives them crazy Ajay went onto reveal how much of a protective dad he is about his daughter Nysa. Kajol spilt the beans about their parenting skills and said that everything about parenting, all the nitty gritty drive Ajay crazy. He exacts the details from their kids like where they are going and by what time will they be back.

Karan then asked Ajay if the fact that his daughter is in his teenage and he is scared that there will be boys around here. To which he replied that he sets for her a deadline to come back home and would be lurking around the door till his daughter comes back home safe.

As far as work is concerned, Ajay has two films lined up for himself for the upcoming year. He will be playing the lead in Indra Kumar’s Total Dhamaal alongside Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor and will star in De De Pyaar De.

Kajol, who received rave reviews for her role in Pradeep Sarkar’s Helicopter Eela. She is also set to appear in a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero.

