All the Koffee lovers know that it is Sunday, the day when a new episode of Koffee with Karan will air on Television and Hotstar. This time, the pair of two handsome men are all set to make their debut on the Koffee couch and well, they are not Bollywood celebrities but cricketers. Yes, you have read it right. KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya are all set to sip their coffee cups on the couch of Koffee With Karan 6. There is no doubt about the fact that this episode is going to be the favourite of all the cricket lovers.

The episode is going to be fun to watch as both the cricketers are all set to reveal some of their deeper and lesser known secrets. One of the most interesting of all was when KL Rahul revealed that he had a major celebrity crush on Malaika Arora but it ended soon after rumours of the Chhaiyan Chhaiyan girl dating Arjun Kapoor dating each other started doing the rounds on social media. Besides this, the teasers of the episode are so hilarious that even can’t stop laughing.

In one of the bit, KL Rahul reveals that several people think he and Hardik Pandya are dating each other. In another segment, he revealed that Pandya’s dating life is so messed up that he send the same text to different girls. Looking at these teasers, it seems that the episodes are going to be filled with more hilarious conversations. Don’t miss to watch Koffee With Karan 6 tonight. Here’s take a look at the teasers:

