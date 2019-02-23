Desi girl Priyanka Chopra along with Bollywood queen Kareena Kapoor will be appearing on Koffee with Karan season 6 finale. Recently, some reports revealed that in the show, Priyanka Chopra will reveal the reason for adding Jonas to her Instagram handle. The question was asked by host Karan Johar, to which Priyanka Chopra blushed and replied.

Priyanka Chopra masters the talent of winning hearts on the Internet, starting from her ravishing stylish attires to wedding pictures, the hottie kills it all with her amazing fashion style. The Internet sensation is now known as Priyanka Chopra Jonas all across the world. Just after her wedding with American singer Nick Jonas, the diva added his surname to her name to her Instagram handle. Now desi girl is set to rock the floors at the famous chat show Koffee With Karan with the beauty queen Kareena Kapoor Khan. Reports revealed that the hottie will disclose the secret of adding Jonas to her name on Instagram at the finale episode of Koffee With Karan season 6. This question was asked by the host Karan Johar to which, Priyanka blushed and answered making a confession.

The reports also say that Priyanka revealed an incident that, soon after she got married, Nick asked her about her name, she answered Priyanka Chopra Jonas, further cutely cross-questioning her Nick asked about her name on Instagram. After that incident, Priyanka realised that her name can only be official after she refects it on her social media portals where she has a huge fan following. Prior to this, Priyanka has also invited to other shows like The Tonight Show, The Ellen Show and The Late Late Show with James Corden and keeps on sharing about her newly-married life with Nick Jonas. Talking about her future project, the actor will be appearing on screen with her costar Farhan Akhtar in the movie The Sky Is Pink. The scheduled date for the movie to hit the silver screens is October 11, 2019. The film has been shooted in various locations in Delhi, London and Mumbai.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More