Koffee with Karan finale: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the same couch for Koffee with Karan in its finale episode. Priyanka confirmed Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are dating, in which Bebo too nodded. Everyone is eagerly waiting to see the rumor turning factual. The couple should tie a knot soon within this year.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the same couch for Koffee with Karan in its finale episode. Desi girl Priyanka said that she is au courant of the fact that Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are dating, in which Bebo too agreed.

Koffee with Karan finale: Something new is been overheard, Yes! Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the same couch for Koffee with Karan in its finale episode. Desi girl Priyanka said that she is aware of the fact that Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are dating, in which Bebo too agreed. Now the gossips, that once used to be rumours been confirmed. Many a time Malaika and Arjun spotted hand-in-hand but now its time for them to hold each other’s hand forever, as in a recent interview Malla spoke that, now she is planning to settle down, this can be a good hint for everyone to foresee the love-birds planning their future.

Further, when Bebo been asked whether she will become Malaika Bridesmaid or not? She made wry faces and there was a fiddly silence into the room. But, it’s totally okay if Bebo is not ready to answer directly. Barely we can only expect that the couple makes their relationship official. Netizens are looking forward to watching the couple tieing a knot soon within this year.

The first ever Instagram Fanclub of Malla and Arjun is been made, where all the photos of the couple are been posted. Rumours would be rumours till the date it would be confirmed, so we all are eagerly waiting to see the rumour turning factual.

Talking much about relationships, Global star Priyanka revealed that she is unaware about who Varun Dhawan is dating, to which Bebo responded by saying that Don’t forget your roots, which means she should be aware of all the Bollywood love-affairs.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More