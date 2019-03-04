Koffee with Karan season 6 awards: Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar's celebrity talk show Koffee with Karan season 6 has finally come to an end. In the award ceremony that aired last season, Ajay Devgn took home the coveted title of the answer of the season and an Audi car. With this, actors like Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh and Diljit Dosanjh also impressed the jury.

Koffee with Karan season 6 awards: After a couple of interesting revelations and controversies, Koffee with Karan 6 finally came to an end last night. To end the season on a high note, awards were given away in different categories to the celebrities that graced the show and the jury of the night was none other than Vir Das, Kirron Kher, Mallika Dua and Mallika Arora. Vir Das opened the show by roasting the host as well as the show. He was subsequently joined by the ever-so-witty Kirron Kher who left no stone unturned to mock Karan Johar’s fashion sense.

Previewing all the episodes, the winners were decided on the basis of the following categories- the Best answer of the season, Best dressed male and female, Best performance male and female, best debut male and female, best episode and lifetime achievement award.

Ajay Devgn, who talked about how he believed that all of Karan Johar’s films with K work until they did Kaal’ took home the Audi car for the best answer of the season. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan and Diljit Dosanjh were declared as the best debutants of this season for their wit, humour and upfront personality.

Take a look at the Koffee with Karan awardees here-

Answer of the season- Ajay Devgn

Best debut (male)-Diljit Dosanjh

Best debut (female)– Sara Ali Khan

Best dressed (male)- Vicky Kaushal

Best dressed (female)– Kareena Kapoor Khan

Best performance (male)– Ranveer Singh

Best performance (female)– Kajol

Best episode– Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah

Best moment– Ranveer Singh imitating Akshay Kumar

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More