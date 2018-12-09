Koffee with Karan season 6: Bollywood director and producer Karan Johar is set to host the famous trinity of Prabhas, Rana Daggubatti and the director of Baahubali SS Rajamouli. In the latest episode, the impeccable team of Bahubali will be seen chatting with the host Karan on the show. The show will be aired on Hotstar and in the last episode Ajay Devgn and Kajol Devgn came to sort out their differences made in the past.

Karan Johar was the distributor of Hindi version of Bahuballi in India. Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan season 6 is rising the TRP’s by hosting debutant’s Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor on the show. Koffee with Karan is a gossip talk show where celebrities come and talk about their personal life and professional milestones. The season 6 was inaugurated by Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone where they both came in style. Alia Bhatt was wearing a black dress and Deepika Padukone was wearing a white dress. Koffee with Karan season 6 has been graced by many Bollywood biggies like Ajay Devgn, Kajol Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh.

In fact, Karan Johar took to Twitter to give a hint on who will be coming on the show next:

On my way to shoot an episode of #KoffeeWithKaran that I am so honoured to shoot! A proud cup of koffee today…any guesses? — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 8, 2018

In the last episode, Ajay Devgn and Kajol Devgn came to talk about their off-camera chemistry and married life. Karan Johar and Kajol Devgn had a minor dispute by which they moved on from their 15 years of friendship, in fact, Karan Johar wrote a full chapter on their fight in which he said that the friendship is no more in hands and he will never talk to Kajol again. On the show, he confessed his mistake for making the miscommunication public in his book.

